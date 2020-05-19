Early voting is underway again in Polk County, and people are coming back to the polls to cast their ballot in several primaries ahead of the June 9 election day.
Before the COVID-19 crisis, 980 voters had already taken part in the Presidential Primary ahead, and now 1100 ballots have been cast. That's an increase of 120 people on the first day of early voting.
Ballots can be cast with social distancing requirements in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown, located in the County Administration building at 144 West Ave. That schedule will continue on weekdays through the end of May.
The third week of early voting will see the Rockmart precinct open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
A Saturday voting opportunity on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours for June 1, 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots can still be obtained by calling the office at 770-749-2103 and will be available for voters to have mailed to the house for the next several weeks. All absentee ballots must be returned by the primary day on June 9.
Those who change their mind and don't want to vote by mail but received a ballot to fill out and return can still come to a precinct and turn in their paper ballot, so long as it hasn't been marked in any way or sealed in the envelope to return it. Voters will still have to sign an affidavit reporting they have not marked the absentee ballot they turned back in to be eligible to vote in person instead.