Polk County voters are coming out to the Board of Elections despite having to wait in lines and abide by social distancing guidelines to take part in primaries.
By the end of business Thursday, another 90 voters had come into the County Administration building in Cedartown to cast a ballot in the June 9 primary that was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That brings the total for the early voting period to 787, and combined with the March tally brought the number of ballots cast to 1,767 for both the Presidential Preference primary that was supposed to be held in late March, and the State and Local primaries that was previously scheduled last week.
Even as voters are coming to the lone precinct over the past days, more are seeking absentee ballots for the 2020 primaries due to COVID-19. Some 5,343 applications have been sent into the Board of Elections so far, and out of that 2,974 people have returned them already.
Voters who have requested ballots are asked to mail them back as soon as possible, or use the return box located at the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown. Regular voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday for the special voting period, people can come to the Board of Elections office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cast a ballot.
Early voting continues through Friday and a special Saturday voting period at the Board of Elections this week, and then expands to two precincts with the Nathan Dean Community Center hosting voters in Rockmart starting on June 1.
Hours for June 1, 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rockmart precinct will open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The option for voting with an absentee ballot is still available, and ballots can be obtained by calling the office at 770-749-2103. All absentee ballots must be returned by the primary day on June 9.
For those who already received an absentee ballot but have changed their mind and wish to vote in-person, they can still go to a precinct and turn in their paper ballot, so long as it hasn't been marked in any way or already sealed in the envelope.
Voters will have to sign an affidavit reporting they have not marked the absentee ballot they turned back in, to be eligible to vote in person instead.