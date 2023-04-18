Visit to Pond Spring reveals connections to Cedartown

The latest group outing for members of the Polk County Historical Society was one with interesting ties to Cedartown.
Pond Spring, the historic home of Gen. Joseph Wheeler in Hillsboro, Alabama just west of Decatur is a 50-acre historic site that includes three main structures dating from 1812 to the 1870s and a family cemetery.
Wheeler, nicknamed “Fighting Joe” for his military prowess in an 1860 skirmish in the New Mexico Territory, was a West Point graduate and saw action (and later a political career) for more than four decades. His last assignment was the Philippine-American War, which ended in 1902.
Interesting facts about Wheeler: he stood at only 5 feet, 2 inches, had 16 horses shot out from under him during the Civil War, and is one of only two Confederate generals buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Polk County’s connection with the Wheeler family is through its only United States senator, William Julius Harris. Harris married General Wheeler’s daughter, Julia Knox Hull Wheeler, in 1905 and they resided on Cave Spring Road.
Harris’ achievements included service as private secretary to Sen. Alexander Clay, Director of the United States Census Bureau, Acting Secretary of the Department of Commerce, member of the Federal Trade Commission, and a member of the U.S. Senate from 1919 until his death on April 18, 1932.
His memorial service was held at Big Spring Park where there is a marker dedicated in his memory. Two Harris children are buried at Pond Spring, while William, Julia and their daughter, Julia Wheeler Harris, are buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown.
Our visit to Pond Spring included a guided tour by Sharren Mitchel, who gave a fascinating history of the Wheeler family before directing us through the home’s eight large showrooms and central hall. There are several outbuildings — one serving as a gift shop — as well as the historic cemetery with an impressive monument to Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler.
PCHS Museum acquisitions related to the Harris family include an 1870s plantation desk, matching original framed photographs of Sen. William J. Harris & Maj. Gen. P.C. Harris, the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart (with certificates) of Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris, who was killed in World War I, and a booklet collection of James Coffee Harris.
The historical society would love to invite any history enthusiasts to join our organization, starting at only $25 a year. We offer quarterly newsletters, member meetings with special speakers, monthly trips to neighboring museums, a book club with lending library access, game nights and lots of fellowship! Find more information at www.polkhist.com.