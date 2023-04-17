Student artists honored at annual Rockmart High School gala

Art students at Rockmart High School chose the path they wanted to take for this year’s annual exhibition and impressed their instructor and community leaders alike with their interpretations on the theme of “Utopia vs. Dystopia.”

The over 150 pieces created have been on display at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery since mid-March and the top artists received special recognition during a gala held Saturday.

Student artists honored at annual Rockmart High School gala

Rockmart High School junior Ella Robinson works on a painting as part of a live demonstration during the 2023 RHS art gala in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery on Saturday, April 15.
Student artists honored at annual Rockmart High School gala

“Lady Dystopia” by Aubree Kent dominates a portion of the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery during the 2023 RHS art gala in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery on Saturday, April 15.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In