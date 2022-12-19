Visions of past, future highlight Rockmart Christmas Parade

Crowds lined the streets of Rockmart to see one of the biggest Rockmart Christmas Parades earlier this month, with something for everyone to enjoy.

The parade theme was “Past, Present and Future” with churches, groups and businesses running with it to include everything from the Nativity and an old-fashioned family Christmas to flying jets and a portable dance party.

