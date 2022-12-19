Visions of past, future highlight Rockmart Christmas Parade

Crowds lined the streets of Rockmart to see one of the biggest Rockmart Christmas Parades earlier this month, with something for everyone to enjoy.
The parade theme was “Past, Present and Future” with churches, groups and businesses running with it to include everything from the Nativity and an old-fashioned family Christmas to flying jets and a portable dance party.
The parade made its way down Elm Street and onto Marble Street in downtown Rockmart on Thursday, Dec. 8, with Santa Claus appearing at the end and stopping in front of the Rockmart History Museum to officially light the Rockmart Christmas Tree as the Rockmart Community Chorus sang classic Christmas songs.
Float entries this year were judged based on artistic design, use of theme, overall appeal and if there were any violations of the rules during the parade.
Prizes available this year were $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $150 for third
place in the churches category and schools/clubs/nonprofits.
Church Category: First place — Rockmart First United Methodist Church, Second place — Cross Factor Church, Third place — Rockmart Church of Christ.
Civic/School/Non-Profit Category: First place — Foundation Christian School, Second place — Boy Scout Troop 32, Third place — Boy Scouts Pack 76.
Commercial Category: First place — Coosa Valley Credit Union, Second place — Cottages of Rockmart, Third place — ACR Environmental.