The 2020 census has been available to fill out for more than a month, and already Polk County has some catching up to do according to statistics provided by the Census Bureau online, which tracks the number of people who complete the census across the U.S.
The 2020 Census deadline has been extended and the promotional campaign continues. After the first round of postcards giving people access codes to go online and fill out the census quickly, currently only 38.7% of Polk County residents have filled out the paperwork counting U.S. citizens every 10 years. That's 10% less than the statewide average, and around 10 percent on average lower than the regional response rate.
For instance, the Census bureau's tracking of residents who have filled out the questionnaire shows that Haralson County has a 50% response rate, Floyd County a 48% response rate, Bartow a 49% response rate and Paulding has a 55% response rate to the census.
Rhonda Heuer, Polk Family Connection Executive Director, who heads up Polk County's Census committee, said the county is trailing behind others around the region and she wants to see Polk catch up and surpass other communities.
"During this time, we aren’t able to be out and about in the community with activities and events like we had planned in order to help promote the census and to assist people with resources to fill it out, but we really need everyone to get online or call and do their part," Heuer said. "It only takes seven to eight minutes, and the confidential information collected will help us over the next 10 years—the information will directly affect monies available for our schools, libraries, children’s programs, roads, and nearly everything of importance in Polk County. We literally can’t afford not to get a more accurate count of our residents"
Since the local committee promoting the census can't get out and about in the community to help increase the response rate, the goal is to bring people together through our social networks and promotional materials to help remind everyone to compete the census and help ensure that the census gets filled out by every. Single. Person in Polk County.
Those who have already participated in the census are being sought out to help with a new promotional campaign asking people to record a short video or post a picture with their postcard or confirmation email to share online about their census experience, and why it matters to them.
To take part in the campaign, record and post a video with the hashtag #EveryoneCountsinPolk and share it to @census 2020 / polk county, georgia to become eligible for a first place prize package. The package will include restaurant gift cards and items donated by local businesses—a $50 value.
Videos posted for consideration must be posted by May 1 and must include the hashtag and be shared on the Polk Census page.
The video with the greatest number of likes on the Facebook page by noon on May 8 will be determined the winner—so get yours in as soon as possible! Videos should be informative, creative and contain family-friendly content to be considered for the contest as well.
Polk County residents in 2010 responded well to the census, with an average response rate of 73%. In the year 2000, the response rate was 68%. Officials want to see those numbers increase for the 2020 count to as close to 100% as possible.
The decennial census, mandated by the US Constitution, provides multiple benefits to the community locally and to the state and nation as a whole. Among the many different aspects, the census count impacts Polk County are determining state house and congressional districts, the number of representatives for Georgia in Congress, funding for various programs and projects, and determining the growth rate for the county and state.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for our community.
Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, WIC, food stamps, child care assistance, schools, roads, and other many resources based on census data.
All information taken in from the census is only used to generate statistical information about the nation, and can’t be used against individuals in any way. By law, the data gathered by the U.S. Census for individuals and businesses remains confidential.
You can inspire others. Tell everyone—your friends and family, neighbors and co-workers—that you will complete the census, record a video we can share or like our Polk County 2020Census FB page and share our promotions and information on your Facebook page.
Remember—Everyone Counts in Polk County!! For more information, go to www.2020census.gov or http://www.everyonecounts.org for more information.