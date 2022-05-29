Victory Baptist hosts foster parent appreciation event

Local supporters for Polk County foster families helped with a special foster parent appreciation event at Victory Baptist Church on May 17. Shown are Julie Evans (from left), Sarita Henderson, Susan Ollis, Lisa Dowda, Dwayne Yarbrough, Bessie Hartley, Dawn Sanford, and Jane Cavaness.
Victory Baptist Church hosted and catered dinner for all Polk County foster families on May 17 in collaboration with Polk County CASA, Polk County DFCS and Dwayne Yarbrough.
The event included a raffle and time to come together and have fellowship. It was the first one to be held since 2019 because of the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers called it a great success.
The following sponsors who helped make this a great event for our foster parents:
Victory Baptist Church, Home Depot, Farmers Furniture, Willis Family Dentistry, Chick-Fil-A, Rome Braves, Texas Roadhouse, Cedartown and Rockmart Kiwanis Clubs, AutoZone - Rockmart and Cedartown, Cedartown O’Reilly’s, Krispy Kreme, Live Wire Surplus, Brave Sparrow, Liam’s Love, Bussey’s Florist & Gifts, Mosaic Place, Polk Against Drugs, Polk County DFCS, Polk County CASA, Polk School District College and Career Academy, Dwayne Yarbrough, Resilient Georgia- through Polk Family Connections, The Horne Family, Patricia Anderson, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc - Rho P. Lambda Chapter.