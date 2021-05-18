Those vegetables in your home garden may need to be side dressed with nitrogen this year.
You need to meet the nitrogen needs of the vegetables if you are to get a good yield from them. If your plants need nitrogen this year you need to side-dress at the rate of 3/4 of a pound of ammonium nitrate per 100 feet of row. This breaks down to five teaspoons per 10 feet of row, or a teaspoon per plant.
When should the vegetables be side-dressed? For beets and carrots apply the nitrogen four to six weeks after planting. For bell pepper and tomatoes, apply the nitrogen after the first fruits set. For sweet corn apply nitrogen when the plants are 8 inches high and again when they are knee high.
Good luck and good gardening!
If you have any questions regarding your fertilizer plans or other gardening problems, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”