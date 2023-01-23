Dr. Gary Voccio speaking at Exchange Club of Rome

Dr. Gary Voccio, District Health Director for the Northwest Health District speaks to the Exchange Club on Friday afternoon.

 Adam Carey

The Exchange Club of Rome welcomed Dr. Gary Voccio during their weekly meeting Friday afternoon. Voccio serves as the District Health Director for the Northwest Health District.

Voccio spoke about his role as director of district 1-1, which is one of 18 health districts in Georgia, covering 10 of Georgia’s 159 counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In