The public is invited to a free COVID-19 Vaccination Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Rockmart Theater at 116 E. Elm St. in Rockmart.
The event is being sponsored by the city of Rockmart and Redmond Regional Medical Center. The purpose is to answer community questions and share information regarding safety, efficacy, and importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tammy Jarrell, who is a medical assistant and office coordinator for resident medicine at Redmond, said she wanted to try and find a way to bring the people who are treating COVID-19 patients every day together with anyone who still has questions or concerns about not just the vaccine, but the effects of the coronavirus in general.
“Our physicians and nurses see what COVID is doing to people who work and live in our community, and they see what the vaccine does to help those who do get COVID,” Jarrell said.
“This is a way for the people who are taking care of COVID patients to tell others in the public what they are seeing and what we can do to make it better.”
The evening will include a short presentation followed by an open forum and a question and answer session.
Scheduled to be available to answer questions are Redmond Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julie Barnes, Redmond hospital medicine physician Dr. Tyler Dubbs, Redmond nurse practitioner Jina Ford, Redmond internal medicine physician Dr. Tessa Gibson, and Redmond internal medicine physician Dr. Megan White.
Jarrell said all of the physicians on the panel have treated COVID patients in Redmond’s intensive care unit.
Masks will be required, and Jarrell said they are looking into being able to live stream the event online.
For additional information or questions contact Jarrell at Tamara.Jarrell@hcahealthcare.com.