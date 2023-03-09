Group calls for justice for hit-and-run victim

In this June 2020 file photo, Polk County resident Edgar Hood holds a sign in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 during a rally to call for justice in the death of Eric Keais.

 Jeremy Stewart, File

An order filed in Polk County Superior Court earlier this week sets May 15 as the start of the trial of Ralph Dover III, the man accused in the fatal hit and run that killed Eric Keais while he was on a bicycle in Cedartown.

The trial was initially set to begin March 6, but Senior Judge Mary Staley Clark agreed to a continuance.

