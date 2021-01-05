A Rockmart man was air lifted to an Atlanta hospital Tuesday evening after he was allegedly shot by another man in rural Polk County.
According to Polk County Police, Mark Harris, 41, was shot by 74-year-old Richard Wayne Tibbetts around 5:30 p.m. near a residence on Carter Mountain Road.
Both men live on Carter Mountain Road.
Harris was taken by medical helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Tibbetts is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
One person is in custody after a shooting in central Polk County on Tuesday evening.
According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, the shooting occurred at 261 Carter Mountain Rd. around 5:30 p.m.
Few details are available at this time. A person was shot and emergency medical services were on the scene.
The suspect allegedly ran into the nearby woods where he was taken into custody quickly after officers arrived.
This story will be updated with more information as it is released.