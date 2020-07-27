Funeral services for Tori Luke will be held Friday in the gymnasium at Rockmart High School with her father, RHS softball coach Steve Luke, delivering the eulogy.
The public event was announced as part of the complete obituary for Tori Luke made by Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home on Monday night.
The 14-year-old died Saturday as the result of a tubing accident on Lewis Smith Lake west of Cullman, Alabama. She would have been a freshman at Rockmart High School this school year.
The service is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. with the family recieving friends from 3 p.m. until the start of the service. Rev. Jason Odom will officiate, and a private family interment will follow.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings are recommended, according to the obituary.
Honorary pallbearers include players on the Sting travel softball team on which Tori played.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations may be made to Rockmart High School Athletics in Tori's memory.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
A rising Rockmart High School freshman was killed this past weekend as the result of a tubing accident on a lake in North Central Alabama.
Tori Luke, 14, of Silver Creek, died Saturday according to an announcement by Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home in Rockmart. Several members of the community took to social media on Sunday offering their support and prayers for her family.
Luke was the eldest daughter of Rockmart High School softball coach Steve Luke and his wife, Eastside Elementary physical education teacher Robin Luke. Arrangements were still incomplete as of Monday afternoon.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division confirmed Sunday that they responded to a tubing accident on Lewis Smith Lake in Winston County, Alabama, that occurred Saturday around 4:45 p.m. CDT and resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was riding on the tube.
A statement from ALEA Marine Patrol Sgt. Chad Pate said the investigation is ongoing and no other information was available concerning the nature of the accident.
Interim Winston County Coroner Tracey Yealock said she could not release the name of the victim due to her age but did confirm she was from Silver Creek, Georgia.
Luke was preparing to begin her freshman year at Rockmart High School and had become a talented athlete, playing both softball and soccer for travel teams and school teams. An impromptu memorial service was held at the high school’s softball field Sunday evening by players and parents from the different teams Luke played on.
Steve Luke posted a tribute video featuring photos of Tori on Facebook on Sunday morning and wrote about the loss of his daughter in which he spoke about her character and thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support.
"I am just at a lost! My soul, my rock, my girl, my sweet Tori. If you didn’t know her - she was always there for everyone, never spoke bad of anyone, wore heart on her sleeve, emotional, loving, and made me better," Luke posted.
He referred to her death as a "freak accident."
Steve Luke has been the head softball coach at Rockmart High School for most of the last 20 years, helping them remain one of the top programs in the state. He is also a physical education teacher and the boys' basketball coach at Rockmart Middle School.
A post on Rockmart High School's Facebook page Sunday expressed condolences to coach Luke and his family.
"The Yellow Jacket Family is heartbroken," the post reads. "The Jacket Nation lost one of our students who was the daughter of our very own Coach Steve Luke and Coach Robin Luke in a tragic accident. Please send your thoughts and prayers to the Luke family but give them the space to process this great loss. There are no words for the sadness we all feel."