The fifth day of a manhunt for a murder suspect led police back to the scene where a Rockmart woman was shot and on the trail of her accused killer.
But after hours of searching the woods and area off of Ga. 113 north of the Rockmart city limits on Thursday, authorities decided to call off the efforts for the day and continue following up on any leads provided by the public.
Jimmy Brian Blackmon was reportedly seen Thursday at his residence on Rice Road off of Ga. 113. When officers followed up on the lead he ran into the woods behind the house, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.
Floyd County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting in the search and setting up a perimeter as a helicopter was dispatched to search for Blackmon from the air.
Polk County Police were also assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshalls, Rockmart Police, Aragon Police, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens.
Dodd reported they had ended the active search in the area near Blackmon's residence around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Nearby Rockmart High School and Rockmart Middle School were placed on precautionary lockdown for a short time but were allowed to dismiss students on schedule. Both schools are about a mile and half from Rice Road along Ga. 113.
Blackmon has eluded capture since Sunday night when he allegedly shot and killed his wife, Ginger Blackmon, at their home on Rice Road and then fled the scene, leaving in his truck and heading toward Bartow County.
The vehicle was found abandoned at the Walmart in East Rome off of U.S. 411 a few hours later. Police determined that he had been picked up by his son and then dropped off on Ga. 101 at Pleasant Valley Road in Floyd County.
The son, Corey Brian Blackmon, 21, was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers when it was discovered he initially lied to police when questioned about his father's whereabouts.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and released Monday on $1,400 bond.
Anyone with information on this case or Jimmy Blackmon's location can contact Polk County Police Det. Caleb Bowman at 404-807-7032 or call 911.