UPDATED: Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com Jeremy Stewart Author email Dec 2, 2021 3 hrs ago

A single vehicle wreck in Polk County earlier this week claimed the life of a Rome man, according to the Georgia State Patrol.According to a GSP report:Jordan Dwight Conaway, 40, was driving a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria south on Ga. 101 north of Rockmart on Monday evening when the car left the highway and went onto the right shoulder.The car began to turn counter-clockwise and the passenger side struck a concrete culvert, causing the car to overturn multiple times.Conaway was ejected from the vehicle and became trapped under the car as it came to a rest. He was the only one in the vehicle.Georgia State Patrol was dispatched to the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Polk County Coroner Norman Smith said Conaway was pronounced dead at the scene.The wreck shut down the southbound lane of Ga. 101 near Dean Road for a short time. No cause for the wreck was given in the initial report other than the driver lost control.PREVIOUSLY POSTED:A Rome man died in a wreck in Polk County this week after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to the coroner.According to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith:Jordan Dwight Conaway, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on Ga. 101 at Dean Road north of Rockmart on Monday evening.The wreck shut down the southbound lane of Ga. 101 for a short time.The wreck was worked by Georgia State Patrol. We are working to obtain more information to come.