Polk County Police are not currently pursuing charges in a shooting in rural Polk County that left a Cedartown man dead on Sunday afternoon.
Mark Adam Griffin, 42, was shot during an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. He died as a result of his injuries.
According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, the man who shot Griffin voluntarily called 911 and is cooperating fully with investigators. Dodd said they are not filing any charges at this time pending a full investigation and getting results from the GBI crime lab after an autopsy.
The shooter’s name is not being released by police.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
According to social media, Griffin lived in Cedartown.