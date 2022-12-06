Police news

Polk County Police are not currently pursuing charges in a shooting in rural Polk County that left a Cedartown man dead on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Adam Griffin, 42, was shot during an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. He died as a result of his injuries.

