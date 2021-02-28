UPDATE:
Polk County Police reported Sunday morning that Jesse Castillo was arrested late Saturday night in Bartow County by Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputies without incident following an anonymous tip. He was transported to the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond.
Castillo, who is accused of shooting and killing Michael Griffith early Saturday morning in the 500 block of Clarkwood Road in Rockmart, is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
A Rockmart man was on the run from police Saturday evening after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting that left another man dead.
Polk County Police say that Jesse Castillo, 40, shot Michael Griffith multiple times outside of a residence in the 500 block of Clarkwood Road near the Bellview community early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a call in the area at 3:35 a.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a release by Detective Brandon Crawford. When they arrived they located 40-year-old Griffith lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Polk Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Castillo is identified as the lone suspect in the case and reportedly fled in a white work truck, which was found abandoned Saturday afternoon one county over in Cartersville.
Crawford said Castillo was not in the area of the truck and they had no information if he was in another vehicle or where he might be. The detective said he would consider Castillo armed and dangerous due to the nature of the crime.
While no photo was available as of Saturday evening, Castillo is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Crawford said Castillo resided near the scene of the shooting, while Griffith had moved around to different places. Castillo has an active arrest warrant for felony murder. As this is still an active investigation, more charges are possible.
Crawford said he could not release any motive for the shooting as of Saturday evening. If anyone has any information regarding the case they can contact Crawford at 678-246-5123, or contact 911.
Polk County Police extended their thanks to the Rockmart Police Department, Redmond EMS, Rockmart Fire Department, and the Polk County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case.