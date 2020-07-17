UPDATE: Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner reports that the suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
The nearly three-hour standoff came to a conclusion after Floyd County SWAT members launched tear gas inside the house at approximately 12:30 a.m. and the man came out on his own.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Rockmart police are on scene of a standoff at a residence.
According to Chief Randy Turner:
Officers recieved a call Friday night of a man with a gun at 547 Lane St. in the Goodyear Village area of Rockmart.
When police arrived around 9:20 p.m. they found a woman outside holding a baby claiming Dustin Leggett went inside with a gun and hit her with it in the face.
He allegedly made statements to harm himself and is the only one inside the house. Officers talked to him a few times and communication stopped.
Floyd County SWAT is on scene and attempting to establish communication as of 11:45 p.m.