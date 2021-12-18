Sorry, an error occurred.
The investigation into a shooting that happened following a car chase that originated in Polk County has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According to Polk County Police:
The pursuit began when a Polk County Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly Saturday afternoon on U.S. 278 southwest of Cedartown.
The chase ultimately ended on U.S. 27 South in Haralson County where shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was shot.
The GBI was contacted and is heading to the scene. No officers were injured and the driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
The driver of a vehicle that led police on a chase Saturday afternoon on U.S. 27 has been shot, according to Polk County Police.
According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd:
Polk 911 received a report about a reckless driver Saturday around 3 p.m. When officers spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the car sped up and tried to flee.
Polk County Police continued to chase the vehicle south on U.S. 27 until Georgia State Patrol troopers took over and the chase continued into Haralson County.
Dodd reported GSP performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle in Haralson County and it came to a stop. In the aftermath, shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was shot.
The driver's condition was unknown immediately following the incident.
Drivers heading south on U.S. 27 in Haralson County should be cautious and be prepared to stop or take a different route.
The Polk Standard Journal is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story as more information is released.
