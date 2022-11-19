A 38-year-old woman died of her injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner.
According to Rockmart Police:
A call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old woman shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
The shooting happened outside on the street. Three suspects in the shooting were being interviewed by Rockmart police Saturday afternoon. After the victim died the case was turned over to the GBI as a homicide investigation.
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith said the victim's body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy. He was not able to release the woman's name as of press time.
