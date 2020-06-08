Update:
Polk County voters are getting out to the polls, and so far there's not been any issues that have caused major problems to report from the Board of Elections.
Officials are asking people who plan to surrender their absentee mail-in ballots to vote in person to reconsider that option, and bring it to the Board of Elections instead.
The paperwork involved to surrender a ballot is causing some delays at precincts where people are bringing their paper mail-in ballots back to vote in person, which will delay the time it takes to get results later this evening.
Instead, officials are asking those who had a paper ballot still out to fill it out and return it today to the Board of Elections office, either in person at the office or in the drop box at the front door of the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown before the end of business.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. for Primary Day 2020, combining several votes into one after the COVID-19 pandemic required delays for health and safety requirements to be worked out.
Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast a ballot at one of the following precincts: Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Visit sos.ga.gov to find out whether you're registered, and where to vote.
Check back this afternoon for precinct tallies as they become available.
Previously posted, 7 a.m.:
The polls are open this morning and remain so in Polk County for Primary Day 2020, the combined local, state, and Presidential Primary ballot for the Republican and Democratic parties, and in a couple of local cases the real opportunity to determine positions for the next four years.
With the clock stricking 7 a.m., seven precincts in Polk County are now providing voters the chance to case their ballots, and will remain open until 7 p.m.
The precincts include: Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Voters who select the GOP ballot for the year have the chance to determine three local races for the next four years in the District 1 and 2 commission seats, and for the next Polk County Probate Court Judge.
In the Commission seats, incumbent Scott Tillery seeks a new four year term to serve District 1 against challenger James Vines. The District 2 race features incumbent Chuck Thaxton who faces Glenn Robinson for the commission seat.
With the retirement later this year of Judge Linda Smith, voters will determine whether Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier or Robert "Bobby" Brooks will become the next head of the Probate Court beginning in 2021 with today's Republcian primary ballot vote.
Voters will also determine who will face Democratic challengers in the fall. That includes the race for the State House District 16 seat held by incumbent Trey Kelley, who faces former Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey. Whoever wins the Republican primary in the race has a November challenge against Euharlee's Lyndsay Arrendale come November without any other Democratic challengers on the ticket.
The State Senate seat currently held by Bill Heath in District 31 also has a loaded primary today. Heath - who plans to retire at the end of th term in December as well - will be replaced on the GOP ticket by one of four challengers who face a Democrat in the fall as well.
Alongside competitive state races, there's also a packed GOP primary for reitirng Congressman Tom Graves' name on the Republican ticket this fall, and several who have entered the Democratic and Republican tickets for U.S. Senate seats.
The combined primaries are being held this Tuesday after postponements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in March for the Presidential preference primary, and the state and local races that were previously set for May.
Voters should take notice of social distancing guidelines still being observed due to the viral outbreak.
Check for updates through the day and tallies in the evening at Polkstandardjournal.com.