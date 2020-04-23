Polk County got its first taste of stormy weather today, and as a result more than 1,000 people are without power around the Cedartown area, and at least another 1,000 people between Cedartown and Rockmart.
A morning storm that blew through the county was responsible for knocking down trees over a wide area onto roadways. Polk County 911 reported that trees were down on East Point Road, Dunn Road, Collard Valley Road, Government Farm Road, Johnson Lake Road Judkin Mill Road, John Hand Road and College Drive, Bethlehem Road, Clarkwood Road, Cave Spring, Road, College St in Cedartown, Fairview Road at Church, Morgan Valley Road, Cason Road, Chubbtown Road, Bellview Road, Shiloh Road, Prior Station Road in front of New Harmony Baptist and Johnson Lake near Culp's Lake.
Additional roadways added include Seab Green Road and at the intersection of Pine Pitch at Shiflett Road, Stewart Road at Fish Creek Road, and Diamond Road at Culp's Lake Road.
The City of Cedartown's Public Works department also reported trees down and tangled with power and phone lines at Chestnut Street, Clyde Street and West Queen Street at College Street.
Power outages are centered around the downtown Cedartown area, and north and south of Highway 278 around Fish Creek. Power was restored to the downtown Cedartown area, but several hundred customers remain without electricity at this time.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.