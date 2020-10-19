A man accused of killing his wife and fleeing his residence in Rockmart on Sunday night was last seen in Floyd County, according to Polk County Police.
Jimmy Brian Blackmon, 118 Rice Rd., left in a black 2015 GMC Sierra after allegedly shooting Ginger Blackmon, who died at the scene.
Chief Kenny Dodd said Monday afternoon that Floyd County Police found the vehicle at the Walmart in East Rome off of U.S. 411 a few hours after the incident.
Police later determined that Blackmon was picked up at the store by his son and dropped off on foot at Ga. 101 and Pleasant Valley Road in Southern Floyd County.
Dodd said the son, Corey Brian Blackmon, 21, was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers when it was discovered he initially lied to police when questioned about his father's whereabouts.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and later released on $1,400 bond.
Jimmy Blackmon is presumed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone comes into contact with him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
INITIAL REPORT:
