Update:
The launch of the first commercial spacecraft was postponed just under 20 minutes before liftoff this afternoon.
With 17 minutes before Crew Dragon carrying two astronauts atop a Falcon 9 rocket was about to fuel up and head to space, weather conditions required controllers to call off the launch for the day.
The next opportunity is Saturday for the launch of the first crewed mission from the United States since 2011 and the end of the Space Shuttle program.
Previously posted:
Want to take part in a historic moment in human spaceflight? Join the millions who are doing so around the world as the first crewed mission for SpaceX launches from Kennedy Spaceflight Center in Florida this afternoon.
Click here to watch the launch, or see the attached video.
The mission sees Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken take off on the Falcon 9 in the first commercial crewed flight at 4:33 p.m. from Pad 39-A, which is the same launchpad used for the Saturn V moon launches and the Space Shuttle. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew into the Space Coast to watch the launch as well.
Shuttle Atlantis was the last crewed flight from United States soil in 2011. Astronauts have been utilizing rides on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to make trips to the International Space Station and back over the past nine years.
The launch marks a demo flight to test the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will ferry crews to low earth orbit and the space station in a $2.6 billion contract with NASA.
SpaceX owner Elon Musk is also developing his own vehicle for moon flights and beyond on Starship, which is under development in Texas.
Boeing is also developing a commercial spacecraft, the Starliner, which is expected to launch in 2021.