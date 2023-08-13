Season-opening contest between Cedartown and Rockmart now scheduled for Thursday

EDITOR'S NOTE: The change of the date and time of the Cedartown-Rockmart game was announced after this week's print edition, including the 2023 Pigskin Preview, went to press.

The traditional rivalry football game between Cedartown and Rockmart has been rescheduled due to the availability of officials, according to the school district.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In