The Polk School District will remain closed through the end of March, and into mid-April past Spring Break after Governor Brian Kemp's latest order keeping classrooms closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered through March 31.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins reported this evening that a decision was made to keep schools closed through April 13 after Gov. Kemp's announcement to keep from too many disruptions to the school calendar due to the previous guidance on school closures and the close proximity on the calendar to Spring Break for the district.
"This additional closure will take us into the middle of the week before spring break," the announcement read. "Instead of having students come back for just three days before our break, Polk School District will re-open school on Monday, April 13, 2020. Should any additional closures be mandated by the state, we will once again notify everyone through our Facebook and website."
Atkins also reported in the statement that "we are extremely proud of the great turnout of our PSD families picking up distance learning packets today at each school."
"We will send information next week on the dates and times for pickup of Days 11-15," the announcement added.
Additional packets will be available for those who were unable to get one today at the Grab-and-Go Breakfast/Lunch buses located throughout the community.
Those are broken down between Cedartown and Rockmart, and begin on March 17 through the closure from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cedartown locations include Antioch Baptist Church at 3923 Antioch Road, the Old Arrow Shirt Factory parking lot at 806 West Ave., the Old Cedartown Paperboard location at 312 Ellawood Ave., Turner Street Park, the Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center, a location at 201 West Ellawood in Cedartown, the Home Depot Parking lot, the corner of Main Street and Cason Road and the Central Office.
Rockmart locations include Victory Baptist Church, Aragon Baptist Churhc, Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Fairview Baptist Church, Yellow Jacket Park in the Goodyear Village, the Nathan Dean Sports Complex, the Hogue Avenue gymnasium and Forrest Court.
The district encourages everyone to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 and spreading it onward to others. Please wash hands regularly, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings of more than 10 people for the time being.