Police say an altercation that began when a man was attacked while walking along a road led to a shooting that left four people injured and authorities looking for three suspects after they fled the scene.
According to Polk County Police:
The initial attack happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. on Fairview Road near Morgan Street in Rockmart when a Dodge Challenger pulled up to a man walking along the road and for men got out and began assaulting him.
Another car pulled up and three men got out to help the man being assaulted. The men who got out of the Dodge Challenger began shooting, striking all four of the other individuals and fled the scene in the Challenger.
Polk County officers located the vehicle and were in pursuit of it shortly after the shooting but lost sight of it. Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies later located the Challenger on Holly Street near Aragon and took the driver into custody while three passengers fled the scene.
The people who were shot, who ranged in age from 17 to 41, were taken to Paulding Wellstar Medical Center in Hiram and Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Challenger, Kingston Tolbert, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested and initially charged with traffic violations. The suspects that fled from the vehicle are believed to be between 16 and 19.
County police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming. The shooting occurred just outside of Rockmart city limits.