Update: This story has been updated to reflect a change this morning at 10 a.m. to push back the primary to June 9 made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Voters are still on schedule to cast their ballots in weeks to come, and local election officials are getting ready for how they will be able to host citizens coming to polling stations under the current coronavirus-adjusted conditions.
Plans are being put into action as to how the county will undertake early voting and Primary day in-person voting. They'll have extra time now with the decision by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday morning, April 9, to push back the primary date to June 9.
"Early Voting will begin Monday, May 18 in our Cedartown Office, and we are hoping to have the Rockmart location up and running as well," said Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins. "We're in the process of deciding what would be the best course of action for voters."
Coggins said that updates on early voting locations are being posted on the Board of Elections Facebook page as the situation remains fluid.
One area where adjustments have been made is in the need for employees in Polk County's seven precincts. Coggins said some poll workers dropped out due to health concerns amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Adjustments were made based off historical data to keep poll workers in traditionally more trafficked precincts but decrease numbers where less voters have come over the past primaries.
"Our largest precincts in Rockmart and Cedartown will remain staffed at 7 to 8 employees. Smaller precincts will be staffed with 4 to 6," Coggins said.
The Elections office took additional steps to ensure poll worker safety with recent orders of masks and gloves, and the state is providing hand sanitizer as well as alcohol and Purell spray for the polling Stations and cleaning of touch screen devices.
"We have also checked in with all Election Day facilities, and all have agreed to open their doors for Election Day. We are remaining in constant contact should anything change," Coggins said.
Even with the precautions taken, voters are being asked to take part in voting by mail via absentee paper ballots that the Secretary of State's office has sent out forms to request them for the 2020 primary. Those who didn't vote in the presidential primary that was postponed from March to May will get a chance to State Heir preference. A ballot for local and state office primaries is also part of the June 9 primary day vote.
Absentee ballots that have already been requested will still be going out.
"We are strongly encouraging our Polk County Voters to take part in this initiative to vote at home and stay safe," Coggins said. "We have asked the Commissioners, Sheriff’s Department, and the cities to help us get the word out to voters that this is a legitimate process and the safest way to vote at this time."