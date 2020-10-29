Crews still working to restore power to Polk County residents and business this evening are having to deal with another round of high winds that could hamper their progress.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of North Georgia, including Polk County, until 4 a.m. Friday. The advisory states that winds could get between 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Utility crews cannot operate lifts or bucket trucks under certain conditions, especially when high winds continue.
While many Georgia Power customers in Polk County have had their power restored since this morning's storm, there are still plenty who remain in the dark. Georgia Power reported a big decrease in the number of outages around 8:15 p.m. with just over 3,100 Polk County customers without power.
More than 5,600 were without power at around 5:45 p.m.
Forecasted winds overnight could blow around unsecured objects and blow down trees that were weakened by Thursday morning's rain and winds, according to the NWS. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Polk School District has already canceled classes for Friday with no distance learning required by students.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Polk School District students will be out of school again on Friday as a result of the widespread power outages that are still affecting much of Polk County.
The school district released a statement Thursday afternoon advising that the all school buildings will be closed Friday, Oct. 30, and no distance learning work will be required for students.
According to the release, three PSD schools were still without power as of Thursday afternoon.
Friday's Cedartown and Rockmart High School football games are still planned to go on as scheduled. Cedartown will travel to Ridgeland in Walker County, while Rockmart hosts Murray County.
While most trees and large limbs have been cleared from Polk County roads, Georgia Power crews were continuing to try to restore power to more than 5,600 customers in the county as of 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Around 10,000 Polk County homes and businesses were without power at the height of the storm early Thursday morning when Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area.
Polk School District students were instructed to stay home on Thursday because of the possible effects of the storm. With the district still on a four-day instruction week, employees are set to return to schools Monday with students returning Tuesday.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
While the wind and rain have moved on, the effects of the tropical storm system known as Zeta has left nearly half of Polk County without power.
More than 9,200 customers in the county are waiting for power to be restored as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to data provided by Georgia Power. The utility is the primary electricity source for Polk County.
Georgia Power has 18,568 customers in the county, with 9,257 without power this morning because of fallen trees on power lines or blown transformers caused by damage from the wind and rain that swept through the area around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
Polk County Fire and Emergency Management reports that there was some damage caused by the storm, but mostly just trees across roads. Authorities ask that people be patient as crews try to work to remove any trees or power lines from across roads.
Power outages are widespread, affecting nearly every part of the county. The outage map provided by Georgia Power does not give an estimated time of restoration as crews continue to assess the situations.
6 A.M. UPDATE
Rain has mostly moved out of Polk County but gusting winds are expected to continue over the next hour, according to weather forecasts.
Please be aware that widespread power outages are still affecting large parts of the county, leaving several traffic lights and businesses in the dark.
Remember that any intersection where a traffic light is not working should be treated as a four-way stop.
Power outages continue to increase across North Georgia. More than 491,000 Georgia Power customers were without power as of 6:10 a.m.
5:30 A.M. UPDATE
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting trees down on roadways and power lines across the county Thursday morning as the last remnants of Zeta make their way through Northwest Georgia.
A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page warned residents to stay off the roads until daylight if possible. If travel is necessary before daylight, use extreme caution.
Hardly any part of Polk County was unaffected by power outages as of 5:45 a.m., and Georgia Power reported more than 418,000 customers were without power at that time.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Wind gusts and soaking rain from the tropical storm system that made landfall in the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Zeta has caused widespread power outages across Polk County on Thursday morning.
From Taylorsville in the northeastern part of the county to the Alabama state line along Prior Station Road, large areas were without power at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
Some of the larger areas affected include the south half of the city of Rockmart, extending west along Morgan Valley Road south of GA 101, and east of Cedartown from Piedmont Highway (U.S. 278) north to the Floyd County line.
Updates on restoration times were not immediately available from Georgia Power.
More than 225,000 of the utility's customers were without power as of 5 a.m., most of those located in Northwest Georgia as the system moved through.