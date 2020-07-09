NEW THURSDAY EVENING:
The Polk County Health Department will be closed until Wednesday, July 15, because two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department will resume regular services, including COVID-19 testing, on the 15th.
“We are following the same CDC guidelines and procedures we would prescribe for anyone to handle a confirmed COVID-19 case in the workplace under similar circumstances,” explains Polk County Health Department Nurse Manager Malindy Ely. “We will do everything necessary to protect the safety and health of our employees, clients, and the community. More than anything else, we regret the temporary inconvenience to our clients.”
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is changing testing hours at its ten Northwest Georgia drive-up COVID-19 testing locations.
Beginning Monday, July 13, free testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker county health departments. For health department locations and contact information, go to https://nwgapublichealth.org/counties.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered Monday through Friday in Bartow County at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 GA-20, Cartersville, and in Floyd County, at the West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave NW, Rome. Testing will begin daily at 9 a.m. at both locations and will continue on a first-come-first-served basis while the day’s test supplies last.
Polk County had 274 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon with 17 residents that have been hospitalized because of the new coronavirus. Thursday's daily status report was expected to be released by the DPH around 3 p.m.
Polk County has seen an increase of 66 new cases since the beginning of July while having only one death as a result of the pandemic so far.
Saturday testing at certain locations will depend on test-supply availability and, when possible, will be announced locally.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all Georgians, and anyone can be tested.