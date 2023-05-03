Polk County Polce

A Cedartown man suffered a broken leg after crashing a motorcycle on Prior Station Road west of Cedartown on Tuesday, according to Polk County Police.

Jesse Jones Jr., 19, was airlifted to a regional hospital after a county police officer saw him speed past vehicles and run one off of the road past Ga. 100 near New Harmony Baptist Church just before 5 p.m.

0
0
1
2
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In