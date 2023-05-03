A Cedartown man suffered a broken leg after crashing a motorcycle on Prior Station Road west of Cedartown on Tuesday, according to Polk County Police.
Jesse Jones Jr., 19, was airlifted to a regional hospital after a county police officer saw him speed past vehicles and run one off of the road past Ga. 100 near New Harmony Baptist Church just before 5 p.m.
He later ran off of the road in a curve while the officer attempted to catch up to him and initiate a traffic stop. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said traffic charges are pending.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
A man who police observed on a motorcycle recklessly passing other vehicles was taken to an area hospital by helicopter after he ran off the roadway and crashed.
According to Polk County Police:
The man, whose name had not been released as of Wednesday, was seen by an officer traveling west at the intersection of Ga. 100 and Prior Station Road west of Cedartown sometime before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The officer reported that he saw the motorcycle pass other vehicles on a double yellow line at a high rate of speed and run one off the road. The officer began to attempt to catch up with the motorcycle and initiate a traffic stop.
The motorcycle apparently lost control in a curve west of Blacksmith Road before the officer was able to catch up with it and went over an embankment. The driver was later airlifted to a regional hospital. The severity of his injuries were unknown as of Wednesday.