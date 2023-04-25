A man who police say shot another man he lived with during an argument Monday night has been charged in connection with the shooting.
Polk County Police arrested Rodney Lee Powell, of Silver Creek, early Tuesday morning and charged him with two counts of felony aggravated assault. He is also charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police initially took Powell into custody shortly after shooting and interviewed him before deciding if they would pursue any charges. He remained in the Polk County Jail as of 10 a.m. with no bond set.
County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the 21-year-old victim was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning after suffering a severe injury to his arm.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
A 21-year-old Rockmart man was taken by helicopter to a region hospital with severe injury to his arm after a man he lived with shot him during an argument, Polk County Police reported Monday night.
According to Chief Kenny Dodd:
Officers were dispatched to 4638 Collard Valley Road just after 8 p.m. Monday in reference to an argument that led to one person being shot.
The shooter was taken into custody by police and was being questioned late Monday night. No charges had officially been made, and no names were released. Both subjects live at the residence.