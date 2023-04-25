Polk County Polce

A man who police say shot another man he lived with during an argument Monday night has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Polk County Police arrested Rodney Lee Powell, of Silver Creek, early Tuesday morning and charged him with two counts of felony aggravated assault. He is also charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

2
0
1
0
2

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In