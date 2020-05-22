Update:
A man who was shot twice and airlifted to Atlanta for treatment died from his wounds this evening, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner.
Quenten Eutsey, 30, from the Atlanta area, died from the injuries sustained while undergoing treatment at Atlanta Medical Center. He was pronounced dead after undergoing surgery and emergency lifesaving measures at 6:44 p.m., according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Turner said that Marshall Cruz, of 505 E. Elm St. In Rockmart where the shooting happened, is now facing murder charges. He was taken into custody not long after shots were fired and he went outside and flagged down a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy.
He'll be transported to the GBI Crime Lab to undergo forensic exams.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.
Previously posted:
A Rockmart man is in custody and another was transported out of Polk County for treatment after he was shot twice in an incident on Elm Street today, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner.
Turner said that Quinten Eutsey, 30, was quickly treated by Redmond EMS and Rockmart Fire and Rescue, and transported to the Nathan Dean Sports Complex to be airlifted for treatment. Eutsey was flown to Atlanta Medical Center for additional care.
Turner said that Eutsey was found by a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy at 505 E. Elm St., Rockmart around 1 p.m. having been shot twice in the abdomen. The deputy had been flagged down by the gunman, Marshall Cruz of the East Elm Street address in Rockmart, who admitted to the shooting.
He said Cruz was taken into custody without further incident.
In a further release on the shooting, Turner reported that Cruz had asked Eutsey to leave his residence and that "he kept telling him" before eventually Cruz shot Eutsey, also known as "Q" to area residents.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Scene Unit was called into provide aid in documenting the scene, Turner added.