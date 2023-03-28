Tyler Perry shoots scenes for WWII-era movie in downtown Cedartown

After several days of setting up locations around downtown Cedartown for scenes in the Tyler Perry movie “Six Triple Eight,” the filming of them took just a few short hours on Tuesday.

The Netflix feature tells the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion faced with the task of sorting through and fixing a three-year backlog of undelivered mail to U.S. troops fighting in the war.

Tyler Perry (right) checks the setup for a scene outside of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 for the filming of exteriors on the movie "Six Triple Eight" on Tuesday, March 28. The courthouse stood in for a high school in Harristown, Pennsylvania.
Extras dressed in 1940s-era clothing walk down Main Street in downtown Cedartown on the way to another scene for the film "Six Triple Eight" on Tuesday, March 28.
