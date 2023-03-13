Downtown Cedartown will soon be host to a film crew once again as details have been released for the shooting of a new Tyler Perry movie for Netflix.
Filming will take place March 28 on Main Street between Sterling Holloway Place and just south of Remix at Moore’s on West Avenue, as well as the alley between Herbert Street and Stubbs Street, and Polk County Courthouse No. 2.
Titled “Six Triple Eight,” the movie tells the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion faced with the task to sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail to U.S. troops fighting in the war.
Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey have been cast, with Washington also serving as executive producer. Perry adapted the screenplay from Kevin M. Hymel’s article about the battalion that was published in WWII History Magazine.
The movie’s cast also includes Ebony Obsidan, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, and Susan Sarandon..
Preparations start this week for exterior filming on Main Street in Cedartown and the surrounding areas, with some parking lanes on the east and west side of Main Street closed March 23 and 24.
Main Street, from East Avenue to Ware Street, as well as some parts of some side streets, including West Avenue, Sterling Holloway Place, and Herbert Street, will be closed from 12 a.m. Monday, March 27, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Several other streets coming off of Main Street will be closed to through traffic and only open during breaks in filming. Prior Street in front of the Polk County Courthouse will be closed just before filming starts outside of Courthouse No. 2 on March 28.
This will be the first production to film in downtown Cedartown since the HBO series “Watchmen” filmed on Main Street in May 2018. That came after a large portion of season 3 of the Sundance TV series “Hap and Leonard” was filmed in and around Cedartown in 2017.