Early voting slowed down slightly, but more than 1,600 people have cast a ballot since March ahead of the combined Presidential and Local and State primaries being held in June.
The number of voters as of Tuesday evening stood at 627 total votes at the Board of Elections office since early balloting began again on May 18 ahead of the June 9 primary. That left the daily tally at 65 voters, and put the total at 1,607 ballots cast since the primary was supposed to happen in March combined with the May votes.
Voting continues through the rest of the week at the Board of Elections in Cedartown only. That's located at 144 West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through the end of May.
The Cedartown location will be also open on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours for June 1, 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rockmart precinct will open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The option for voting with an absentee ballot is still available, and ballots can be obtained by calling the office at 770-749-2103. All absentee ballots must be returned by the primary day on June 9.
For those who already received an absentee ballot but have changed their mind and wish to vote in-person, they can still go to a precinct and turn in their paper ballot, so long as it hasn't been marked in any way or already sealed in the envelope. Voters will have to sign an affidavit reporting they have not marked the absentee ballot they turned back in, to be eligible to vote in person instead.