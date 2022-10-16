Treats, games greet kids at annual Boo Bash

Ivy Perrin gets an up-close look at Buddy the “ghost horse” while being held by her mom, Kea Brooks, at the Double D’s Equestrian Center booth at Cedartown’s Boo Bash at Bert Wood Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.

 Jeremy Stewart

The recreation field at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Park welcomed witches, ghouls and a superhero or two Saturday as the city held its annual Boo Bash to celebrate the Halloween season.

Several local groups, including civic organizations, churches, and businesses, set up booths that featured activities and games for kids to play or interact with while getting some candy or treats along the way.

Sierra Highfield tosses a bean bag at a stack of cans in a game at the Floyd Homecare booth at Saturday’s Boo Bash at Bert Wood Park.
Westen LeMaster plays a ring toss game at the Home Depot booth at Saturday’s Boo Bash at Bert Wood Park.
