Treats, games greet kids at annual Boo Bash

Ivy Perrin gets an up-close look at Buddy the “ghost horse” while being held by her mom, Kea Brooks, at the Double D’s Equestrian Center booth at Cedartown’s Boo Bash at Bert Wood Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The recreation field at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Park welcomed witches, ghouls and a superhero or two Saturday as the city held its annual Boo Bash to celebrate the Halloween season.
Several local groups, including civic organizations, churches, and businesses, set up booths that featured activities and games for kids to play or interact with while getting some candy or treats along the way.
The free event has become a tradition for Cedartown, with this year’s event including a food truck and vehicles from the Cedartown Fire Department and Cedartown Police Department for kids to check out as well.
The spooky season isn’t done, however. Among local trunk or treats, and fall carnivals happening in the coming weeks are special events on Halloween, Oct. 31.
The Downtown Cedartown Business Owners will sponsor trick or treating on Main Street from 3:30-5:30 p.m., while the city of Rockmart is hosting a special event at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex from 5-7 p.m.
Booths will be set up by local civic clubs, community organizations, churches, and businesses along the walking track to give out free treats.