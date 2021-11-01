An Aragon man and woman both remained in jail without bond Monday after a string of events led police to search their home and find methamphetamine and heroin.
According to Polk County Police:
Ginger Francis Locklear, 36, and Silas Locklear, 70, are charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin related to the investigation of 8 Grove St. in Aragon.
A search warrant was executed at the residence on Friday night, Oct. 29, after an in-depth investigation into drug activity at the home that included several calls at the residence pertaining to the use of illegal drugs.
Officers had also conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 27 in which Ginger Locklear was found with suspected methamphetamine and arrested. It was then determined that she purchased the drugs at the Aragon home.
Several illegal items were located inside the residence during the execution of the search warrant, including cut straws with powder residue, several glass pipes with residue, multiple loaded syringes, and several suspected bags of methamphetamine and heroin. A gun was also seized from the residence.
Polk County Animal Control was also contacted due to several dogs being in the residence living in unsanitary conditions with unsuitable ventilation. Officers also seized $8,781 from the home.
Both subjects are also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Additionally, Silas Locklear is charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, and Ginger Locklear is charged with probation violations.
“The Polk County Police Department is dedicated to combating the drug problem in our community through proactive policing, interagency cooperation, and fluent investigations,” a statement from the agency said.
Polk County Police also expressed their gratitude to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Aragon Police Department and Polk County Animal Control for their assistance in the investigation.