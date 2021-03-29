Traffic stop leads to arrests, drug seizure

A traffic stop and cooperation between two Polk County law enforcement agencies uncovered an amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and money in Rockmart last week.
According to Rockmart Police reports:
Rockmart Police Officer Daniel Jones initiated a traffic stop at approximately 12:56 p.m. on Monday, March 22, on a 2016 Dodge pickup truck driven by Richard Wallace near the intersection of First Avenue at Clearwater Street.
During the stop, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Corp. Mike Stewart — the handler for K-9 Thor — provided assistance. Thor later alerted Stewart to possible narcotics in the vehicle.
The driver and a passenger, Misty Hamrick, were removed from the vehicle and a search uncovered methamphetamine in Hamrick’s purse that was found to be well over the threshold for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Additionally, there were a number of paraphernalia items found in the possession of Wallace and Hamrick.
Wallace, 52, of Lithia Springs, is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
He remains in the Polk County Jail without bond.
Hamrick, 42, of Rockmart, is charged with possession of methamphetamine. She was released on $5,000 bond.
“Thank you to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for sharing such a valuable asset, K-9 unit, and assisting in taking dangerous drugs off the streets of our hometown,” a Facebook post from the Rockmart Police Department said.