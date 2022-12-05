Toys herald holiday season in Cedartown Christmas Parade

Santa Claus passes the neon Coca-Cola sign as he waves to the spectators along Cedartown’s Main Street from the back of Cedartown Fire Department’s Ladder 1 during the 2022 Cedartown Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The float entered in the 2022 Cedartown Christmas Parade by Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines’ office shows toys packed into an oversized Radio Flyer wagon. It won first place in the open division category.
The brightly lit Santa’s Toy Shop was Ny Properties’ entry into the 2022 Cedartown Christmas Parade. It was named the overall winner by the parade’s judges.
Knox Nettles watches the first vehicles of the Cedartown Christmas Parade come by on Main Street on Thursday, Dec. 1.
A fan-favorite from last year, Polk County Public Works once again brought out its Polar Express train engine for the 2022 Cedartown Christmas Parade.
The Cedartown High School marching band played Christmas classics while performing in the Cedartown Chrsitmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The float by Main Street Realtors in the 2022 Cedartown Christmas Parade included classic toys and a gingerbread house. It finished second in the open division judging.
Members of the Rockmart High School marching band colorguard hold wrapped presents as they make their way down Main Street for the Cedartown Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Twinkling lights on Main Street and a chill in the air last Thursday provided an appropriate setting for the annual Cedartown Christmas Parade featuring local businesses and groups showing out with this year’s theme of “Toyland Christmas.”
Anne Clay was this year’s grand marshal. A longtime resident of Cedartown, Clay has been well-known as a proponent of adult education and a volunteer through her work with the Cedartown Federated Women’s Club.
She was in charge of managing the Cedartown Woman’s Building on Wissahickon Avenue for over 30 years before it was taken over by the city of Cedartown. She also spends her free time knitting special hats to donate to the Atrium Floyd Health neonatal intensive care unit for newborns.
Local real estate company NY Properties won the overall prize for best float this year. Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines’ office took first place in the open division. Main Street Realtors was second and Simply Staffing was third. There were no entries in the church division this year.
The parade also featured three bands to provide the sounds of the season with the Cedartown Middle School band, Rockmart High School marching band and the Cedartown High School marching band.
Of course jolly old St. Nick arrived at the end of the parade, riding on the back of Cedartown Fire Department Ladder 1.
Rockmart will hold its Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 8, downtown at 6 p.m. with the theme of “Past, Present and Future.”