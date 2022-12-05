Toys herald holiday season in Cedartown Christmas Parade

Twinkling lights on Main Street and a chill in the air last Thursday provided an appropriate setting for the annual Cedartown Christmas Parade featuring local businesses and groups showing out with this year’s theme of “Toyland Christmas.”

Anne Clay was this year’s grand marshal. A longtime resident of Cedartown, Clay has been well-known as a proponent of adult education and a volunteer through her work with the Cedartown Federated Women’s Club.

