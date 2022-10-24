Registration for Rome’s Toys for Tots program is open through Nov. 30. The successful program distributed over 14,000 toys last Christmas.

“We helped 935 families and over 3,500 children last year,” said Linda Hatcher, the TFT coordinator.

