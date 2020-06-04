Polk County's tally of early voters continues to climb as Primary Day draws closer.
Today and Friday remain for people registered to get to the polls before the June 9 combined primaries at either the Board of Elections office in Cedartown, or the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart.
As of the end of business Wednesday for the Board of Elections, there were some 1,778 people who have cast ballots in this early voting period, that began in mid-May and ends Friday afternoon. Additionally, some 3,272 absentee ballots have been returned out of t he 5,411 that have been sought out by local residents.
Those ballots are expected to begin being counted slightly ahead of the closing of polls on Tuesday as elections officials begin to tabulate the results for local, state and the Presidential preference primaries that were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials have reported that some who requested absentee ballots decided to turn them in and vote in person rather than fill out forms and send them back to the Board of Elections. That is still possible, though not recommended by officials due to the paperwork required to do so.
Voters who want to head to the polls today can do so until 7 p.m. in Cedartown for those who can't make it in during regular business hours to vote early. Rockmart's precinct is also open until 7 p.m. today.
It'll be open at 605 Goodyear Avenue on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well.
The Board of Elections office will be open for voters as well from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located in the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown.
A few local seats on the GOP ballot for the primaries will end up being the only opportunity to select a candidate to serve beginning in 2021. Among them is the County Commission District 1 seat held by Scotty Tillery, who is being challenged by James Vines for the position.
The District 2 Commission race features incumbent Chuck Thaxton and challenger Glenn Robinson. The Probate Court Judge race between current Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier and Robert "Bobby" Brooks will also be determined next Tuesday.