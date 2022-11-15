Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

Why are my pecans falling off? Many gardeners have hopes of getting lots of pecans from their trees. Unfortunately, they are often disappointed. Pecans growing in yards do not always produce nuts. Insects and diseases may keep nuts from filling out or make them fall before they mature.

What can we do to cure this? Not much. The trees are too large to spray and the chemicals we would use may be too toxic or hard to get. A friend of mine summed up the situation this way, when you plant a pecan tree, you are planting a shade tree. If God gives you nuts, be thankful! Home gardeners cannot expect a pecan crop every year.

