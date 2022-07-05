A healthy, attractive lawn can be the goal of many homeowners. University of Georgia experts suggest the following steps to achieve an attractive lawn this summer.
Identify your grass Make sure you know what type of turfgrass makes up your lawn. There are increasingly more centipede grass and zoysia grass lawns in the Polk County area. Caring for a Bermuda grass lawn is different from caring for a centipede grass lawn.
Mow at the correct height Turfgrass is healthiest and most attractive when it is mowed at the right height. This varies with each grass species. Tall fescue performs better when kept at a taller height than zoysia grass.
Common turfgrass cultivars and their recommended mowing heights are as follows: Bermuda grass, 1 to 1.5 inches; centipede grass 1 to 2 inches; Zoysia grass, 1 to 2 inches; and tall fescue, 2 to 3 inches.
Keep mower blades sharp Lawnmower blades should be sharpened at least once per year. Each time the lawn is mowed, the grass blades are being cut. With a sharp mower blade this cut seals quickly keeping out troublesome fungus.
Water Intentionally A lawn will give clues when it needs water. If footprints are left when you walk across the lawn, the grass probably needs water. Turfgrass wilts by turning in on itself creating a drinking-straw-like appearance. This is another clue your lawn should be watered. Turfgrass needs approximately 1 inch of water per week, ideally given in two applications.
A common problem for homeowners who use irrigation systems is over watering. Overwatering a lawn encourages disease and can hamper root function. Make sure your irrigation system is functioning properly and consider adding a rain shut off sensor. The best time to water is between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Aerate, Aerate, Aerate Soil compaction is a problem in Georgia’s clay soils. All the rain received this winter and spring could lead to compacted soils. So, aerating early this summer may be more prudent this year than others.
A compacted soil means that the soil spaces underground that allow water, nutrients, and air to move freely are limited. To get healthy, thick turfgrass on top of the soil, the grass needs healthy well-developed root systems under the soil.
Aeration opens up airways and relieves soil compaction. For warm-season grasses, such as Zoysia grass and Bermuda grass, soil temperatures have to be 65 degrees and above. May your lawn be green and healthy this summer!
If you have any questions regarding your lawn or weed issues, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”