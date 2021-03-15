Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.