A new restaurant is open in Rockmart, a business that is already well-known throughout the community.
Timbo’s Smokehouse BBQ, located on Nathan Dean Parkway in the former Chopsticks restaurant location, and had their official opening March 12.
Owners Tim and Connie McGinnis (husband and wife) are excited to be officially open in a new form as a sit-in dining location.
Timbo’s has been serving the community for the past five years through a food truck, commonly seen at Raceway on Friday afternoons, and at many local events and business locations.
As his business got bigger, Tim McGinnis realized he had the opportunity to serve through a bigger outlet. As well, having the new restaurant space and large kitchen will serve an importance for the catering aspect of their business, where Timbo’s has served up to 1,100 people.
Tim McGinnis stated that all of the favorite items from the food truck’s menu are available in the restaurant, including smoked pork, smoked chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, brunswick stew, and chocolate cobbler.
A few new items are being offered, though, such as salads, potato salad, and baked potatoes, as well as smoked prime rib served on select days.
Timbo’s stopped the public accessibility of the food truck in September in order to prepare for the opening of the storefront location.
After opening for a short period of time, Tim McGinnis made the decision to close the restaurant’s dining room availability on March 21 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the business is still open for to-go and curbside services.
The restaurant is offering a variety of deals, specifically a new menu of family meal specials. Options range from $25 to $31, feed four to six people, and include combinations of one pound of meat, two sides, buns, and sauce. Family-size quantities of items can be ordered individually as well.
Timbo’s Smokehouse BBQ is located at 1063 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart. The restaurant’s regular hours are Thursday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. More information and updates can be found on their Facebook page.