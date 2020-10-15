As much as it seems Polk County and the state are on a possible downward slope of COVID-19 infections, its impacts are still being felt at the most vulnerable level.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported six deaths among Polk County residents attributed to the new coronavirus since the first of October, double the number that was reported in September.
Three of the deaths reported in October have been added to the department’s daily status report in just the last two days — one on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
Overall, Polk County has had 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported this month to bring the total number of cases to 1,584 since the start of the pandemic in March, with 115 residents hospitalized with complications from contracting the new coronavirus, an increase of 13 since the end of September.
September saw 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Polk County, less than half of the number of cases reported in August. Hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the virus were also down.
A total of 24 Polk County residents have died from COVID-19 since March, with the youngest being a 49-year-old male reported on the Oct. 7 daily status report. Most of those who have died as a result of COVID-19 have had previous health problems that complicated their recovery from the virus.
The DPH released its weekly trends update earlier this week and noted that the state’s seven-day average of new cases reported from Oct. 6-12 increased 4.3%, while the statewide percent positivity for testing decreased from 7% on Oct. 5 to 5.8% on Oct. 13.
Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 4.2% statewide from 1,271 on Oct. 5 to 1,325 on Oct. 13. Hospitalizations have decreased 59% since a daily high of 3,200 on July 30.