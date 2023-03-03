Polk School District logo (2022)

The threat of possibly severe storms Friday afternoon has led Polk School District to call for an early dismissal of students, beginning as early as 11:30 a.m.

The school system released an announcement around 9:15 a.m. that it would dismiss middle and high school students at 11:30 a.m. today, Friday, March 3, and elementary school students at12:30 p.m.

