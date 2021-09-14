Trees grow best from 70 to 85 degrees. Trees cool themselves by reradiating heat, transferring heat to the air and evaporating water from leaves. Heat injury is most prevalent during the midday and afternoon.
Many deciduous trees and shrubs are showing stress by browning leaf edges (leaf scorch). Even with plenty of water, plants can’t hold enough moisture in their leaves and get burned. Yellowing and brown leaves will fall under and some trees will almost completely defoliate. Early leaf fall, even of green leaves, is a symptom of water and heat stress.
Here are some recommendations to treat trees for heat stress syndrome:
♦ Water to improve the water supply and cool tree tissues
♦ Partial shade to reduce incoming radiation and control hot, dry winds
♦ Use organic mulches and ground covers
♦ Use well designed active shade structures in the landscape, such as arbors and trellises
♦ Water your shade trees by letting your garden hose trickle water out in the tree canopy for 10-15 minutes. Do this ONCE a week and you will give your tree adequate water.
If you have any questions regarding trees or other gardening topics, you are welcome to contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
