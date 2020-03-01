It is not a easy subject, but one vital to ensure that those who are suffering too can have a second chance at life and good health.
According to the LifeLink Foundation the biggest obstacle facing the many thousands of patients in the United States waiting for a life-saving organ transplant is lack of available organs.
Every 10 minutes, another name is added to the national waiting list for an organ transplant. Every day 22 people die while waiting.
The good news: Everyone can consider themselves a potential donor, donation places no financial burden on the donor’s family or estate, and all major religions support donation as a personal decision and generous gift.
Donation takes place after death, with the exception of living donation between 2 individuals of a kidney most often, or more rarely a portion of a liver or lung.
There is no age limit for donation. Medical suitability is evaluated at the time of donation. You can register to donate regardless of medical history or age. Effective in 2016, if you are living with HIV, the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act (HOPE Act) allows for the transplantation of organs from donors who have been living with HIV into patients awaiting transplant who also are living with HIV.
One donor might save or improve the lives of 75 people, 8 through organ donation and dozens through tissue donation, according to LifeLink data.
Many of the organs within the body can be donated to patients in need, including the heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas, intestines, and tissues including the corona, skin, heart valves, tendons, bones, veins and cartilage.
Hospital staff are required by federal law to notify an organ recovery organization when a potential organ donor is identified. From the time an organ donor is identified until the time transplant recipients receive the organ is a matter of hours or days. Organ donors must have passed away in a hospital setting or meet brain death criteria.
It is common that not everyone passes away in a hospital setting. Tissue donation does not require the potential donor to have passed away in a hospital setting. So many people can benefit from tissue donation.
“The Polk County Coroner’s Office would like to capture as many donors as we possibly can. There is so much benefit to be gained through organ and tissue donation,” according to Marty Robinson, Chief Deputy Coroner, “It is not an easy thing to bring up at the time a death occurs and is often passed over outside the hospital setting.”
“We want to change that by educating the public on organ and tissue donation and making them aware that they may be asked if they would like to speak to someone about organ donation by one of our staff. There is no pressure associated at all, it is just a way of making the option available if they are interested,” Robinson added.
If you wish to register to be a donor, you can do so by visiting www.LifeLink Foundation.org.